On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (.594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .262 with 21 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 23 walks.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 69 of 103 games this year (67.0%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (23.3%).

Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (4.9%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.0% of his games this year, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .313 AVG .206 .361 OBP .237 .469 SLG .270 22 XBH 7 2 HR 2 23 RBI 21 33/14 K/BB 47/8 7 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings