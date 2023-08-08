Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (.594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .262 with 21 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 69 of 103 games this year (67.0%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (23.3%).
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (4.9%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.0% of his games this year, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.313
|AVG
|.206
|.361
|OBP
|.237
|.469
|SLG
|.270
|22
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|21
|33/14
|K/BB
|47/8
|7
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.68 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (0-5) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 7.11 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .294 to opposing batters.
