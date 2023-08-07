Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 7
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .276 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 51 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 32nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- Smith is batting .238 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 55 of 84 games this year (65.5%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14 games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (45.2%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (16.7%).
- He has scored in 57.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.277
|AVG
|.275
|.375
|OBP
|.394
|.503
|SLG
|.444
|15
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|24
|36/22
|K/BB
|22/29
|0
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.54, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
