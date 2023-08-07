The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .276 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 51 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 32nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Smith is batting .238 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 55 of 84 games this year (65.5%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 14 games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (45.2%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (16.7%).

He has scored in 57.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .277 AVG .275 .375 OBP .394 .503 SLG .444 15 XBH 17 10 HR 4 32 RBI 24 36/22 K/BB 22/29 0 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings