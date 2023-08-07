The Seattle Seahawks have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +195

+195 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

The Seahawks and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in ), and it ranked 26th on defense with 361.7 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Seahawks were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.

Seattle had a 3-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5 record as underdogs.

The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

Smith also rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

In addition, Walker had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, hauling in 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Wagner compiled 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2200 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1100 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +2000 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +1000 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +1000 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

