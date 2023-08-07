Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 7
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Padres.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .285 with 29 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 66 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Betts enters this game on a 13-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with two homers.
- In 76.2% of his games this year (80 of 105), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (24.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 24.8% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Betts has driven in a run in 43 games this year (41.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 64 times this year (61.0%), including 23 games with multiple runs (21.9%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.314
|AVG
|.258
|.410
|OBP
|.364
|.660
|SLG
|.507
|32
|XBH
|28
|17
|HR
|13
|34
|RBI
|37
|40/30
|K/BB
|37/36
|3
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 124 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.54 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
