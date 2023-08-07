The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Padres.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .285 with 29 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 66 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Betts enters this game on a 13-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with two homers.

In 76.2% of his games this year (80 of 105), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (24.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 24.8% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.

Betts has driven in a run in 43 games this year (41.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 64 times this year (61.0%), including 23 games with multiple runs (21.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 55 .314 AVG .258 .410 OBP .364 .660 SLG .507 32 XBH 28 17 HR 13 34 RBI 37 40/30 K/BB 37/36 3 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings