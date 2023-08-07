Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 13 doubles, a home run and 19 walks while hitting .214.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 83 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 14 games this year, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 28.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.2%.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.226
|AVG
|.202
|.283
|OBP
|.255
|.316
|SLG
|.233
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|5
|20/10
|K/BB
|15/9
|4
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 3.54 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
