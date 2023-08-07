The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 13 doubles, a home run and 19 walks while hitting .214.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 83 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

In 14 games this year, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 28.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .226 AVG .202 .283 OBP .255 .316 SLG .233 10 XBH 4 1 HR 0 10 RBI 5 20/10 K/BB 15/9 4 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings