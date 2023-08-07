Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy and his .567 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (0-for-0) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has eight doubles, 27 home runs and 61 walks while batting .193.
- He ranks 140th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 46.7% of his 90 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In 24.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has an RBI in 38 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.214
|AVG
|.175
|.376
|OBP
|.290
|.503
|SLG
|.458
|16
|XBH
|19
|13
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|42
|45/35
|K/BB
|59/26
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Padres surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.54, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.
