The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy and his .567 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (0-for-0) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has eight doubles, 27 home runs and 61 walks while batting .193.

He ranks 140th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 46.7% of his 90 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In 24.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has an RBI in 38 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .214 AVG .175 .376 OBP .290 .503 SLG .458 16 XBH 19 13 HR 14 28 RBI 42 45/35 K/BB 59/26 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings