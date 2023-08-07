The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .243 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Heyward has gotten a hit in 35 of 82 games this year (42.7%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (17.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (13.4%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has had an RBI in 18 games this season (22.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (40.2%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .236 AVG .250 .328 OBP .355 .500 SLG .433 14 XBH 11 7 HR 4 16 RBI 11 26/14 K/BB 22/16 1 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings