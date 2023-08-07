Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 7
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .243 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Heyward has gotten a hit in 35 of 82 games this year (42.7%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (17.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (13.4%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has had an RBI in 18 games this season (22.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (40.2%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.236
|AVG
|.250
|.328
|OBP
|.355
|.500
|SLG
|.433
|14
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|11
|26/14
|K/BB
|22/16
|1
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.79 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (4-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.54 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
