James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 7
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Monday, James Outman (hitting .370 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 43 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 91st in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.
- In 52.9% of his 102 games this season, Outman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (9.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27.5% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.268
|AVG
|.234
|.375
|OBP
|.332
|.416
|SLG
|.440
|12
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|23
|57/20
|K/BB
|66/23
|10
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.54, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
