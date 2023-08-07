On Monday, James Outman (hitting .370 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 43 walks.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 91st in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

In 52.9% of his 102 games this season, Outman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (9.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 27.5% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .268 AVG .234 .375 OBP .332 .416 SLG .440 12 XBH 17 4 HR 9 26 RBI 23 57/20 K/BB 66/23 10 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings