Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 7
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman and his .477 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres and Seth Lugo on August 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Padres.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with 150 hits and an OBP of .418, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .598.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is third in slugging.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 78.2% of his 110 games this year, with at least two hits in 41.8% of them.
- He has homered in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 48 games this season (43.6%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (16.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 70 of 110 games this year, and more than once 25 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.344
|AVG
|.338
|.404
|OBP
|.431
|.573
|SLG
|.622
|30
|XBH
|35
|10
|HR
|13
|34
|RBI
|46
|43/22
|K/BB
|44/29
|10
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.79 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 124 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Padres are sending Lugo (4-5) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.54 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
