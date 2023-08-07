Freddie Freeman and his .477 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres and Seth Lugo on August 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Padres.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with 150 hits and an OBP of .418, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .598.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is third in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 78.2% of his 110 games this year, with at least two hits in 41.8% of them.

He has homered in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 48 games this season (43.6%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (16.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 70 of 110 games this year, and more than once 25 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .344 AVG .338 .404 OBP .431 .573 SLG .622 30 XBH 35 10 HR 13 34 RBI 46 43/22 K/BB 44/29 10 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings