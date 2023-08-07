Ha-Seong Kim rides a 12-game hitting streak into the San Diego Padres' (55-57) game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (64-46) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday, at PETCO Park.

The Padres will look to Seth Lugo (4-5) against the Dodgers and Tony Gonsolin (6-4).

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (4-5, 3.54 ERA) vs Gonsolin - LAD (6-4, 4.11 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (6-4) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 71 strikeouts over 87 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.11 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing batters.

Gonsolin is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Gonsolin is trying for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

In five of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Tony Gonsolin vs. Padres

He will take the mound against a Padres offense that ranks 23rd in the league with 895 total hits (on a .240 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .415 (15th in the league) with 146 total home runs (ninth in MLB action).

Gonsolin has thrown five innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out six against the Padres this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

The Padres will send Lugo (4-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.54 and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .253 in 16 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Lugo has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

