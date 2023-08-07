Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Padres on August 7, 2023
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:50 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman and others are available when the San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers at PETCO Park on Monday (at 4:10 PM ET).
Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has collected 150 hits with 40 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He has a .341/.418/.598 slash line so far this year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|1
|at Padres
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Padres
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 117 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 66 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .285/.386/.579 so far this season.
- Betts has picked up at least one hit in 13 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .350 with four doubles, three home runs, six walks and four RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 6
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 2
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 25 doubles, 24 home runs, 99 walks and 72 RBI (107 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashing .276/.421/.526 so far this season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 1
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
