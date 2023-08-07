When the San Diego Padres (55-57) and Los Angeles Dodgers (64-46) square of at PETCO Park on Monday, August 7, Seth Lugo will get the ball for the Padres, while the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin to the hill. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (4-5, 3.54 ERA) vs Gonsolin - LAD (6-4, 4.11 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 83 times and won 45, or 54.2%, of those games.

The Padres have a record of 38-27 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (58.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Padres went 6-3 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (55.6%) in those games.

The Dodgers have a win-loss record of 3-1 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Will Smith 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) David Peralta 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -1000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.