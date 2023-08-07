The San Diego Padres and Gary Sanchez will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman on Monday at 4:10 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series at PETCO Park.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 179 home runs.

Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .457 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 624.

The Dodgers have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers rank 14th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of 1.274 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin (6-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Hogan Harris 8/3/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Julio Urías JP Sears 8/4/2023 Padres W 10-5 Away Bobby Miller Yu Darvish 8/5/2023 Padres L 8-3 Away Michael Grove Blake Snell 8/6/2023 Padres W 8-2 Away Lance Lynn Rich Hill 8/7/2023 Padres - Away Tony Gonsolin Seth Lugo 8/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Julio Urías Brandon Pfaadt 8/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bobby Miller Merrill Kelly 8/10/2023 Rockies - Home Emmet Sheehan Ty Blach 8/11/2023 Rockies - Home Lance Lynn Austin Gomber 8/12/2023 Rockies - Home Tony Gonsolin Peter Lambert

