Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres take the field on Monday at PETCO Park against Tony Gonsolin, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

The Padres have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Dodgers (-105). A 9-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Dodgers have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread. Los Angeles' past six games have finished above the total, and the average over/under during that streak was 9.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (55.6%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 8-6 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Los Angeles and its opponents have hit the over in 65 of its 110 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers are 9-7-0 against the spread in their 16 games that had a posted line this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-20 30-26 15-20 48-26 47-28 16-18

