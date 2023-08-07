Dodgers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 7
Monday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (55-57) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (64-46) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 7.
The probable starters are Seth Lugo (4-5) for the Padres and Tony Gonsolin (6-4) for the Dodgers.
Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Padres vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Dodgers Player Props
|Padres vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Padres vs Dodgers
|Padres vs Dodgers Odds
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Dodgers have come away with 10 wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has a mark of 3-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (624 total, 5.7 per game).
- Dodgers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Hogan Harris
|August 3
|Athletics
|W 8-2
|Julio Urías vs JP Sears
|August 4
|@ Padres
|W 10-5
|Bobby Miller vs Yu Darvish
|August 5
|@ Padres
|L 8-3
|Michael Grove vs Blake Snell
|August 6
|@ Padres
|W 8-2
|Lance Lynn vs Rich Hill
|August 7
|@ Padres
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Seth Lugo
|August 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Julio Urías vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Merrill Kelly
|August 10
|Rockies
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Ty Blach
|August 11
|Rockies
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Austin Gomber
|August 12
|Rockies
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Peter Lambert
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.