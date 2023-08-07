Monday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (55-57) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (64-46) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 7.

The probable starters are Seth Lugo (4-5) for the Padres and Tony Gonsolin (6-4) for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The Dodgers have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Dodgers have come away with 10 wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has a mark of 3-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (624 total, 5.7 per game).

Dodgers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Dodgers Schedule