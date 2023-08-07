David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 7
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.240 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Padres.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .277.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 53 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 91), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has driven in a run in 27 games this season (29.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28 of 91 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|48
|.270
|AVG
|.282
|.313
|OBP
|.308
|.459
|SLG
|.376
|11
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|22
|RBI
|18
|21/7
|K/BB
|27/7
|1
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.79 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (4-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.54, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
