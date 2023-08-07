The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.240 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Padres.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .277.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 53 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 91), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has driven in a run in 27 games this season (29.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28 of 91 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 48 .270 AVG .282 .313 OBP .308 .459 SLG .376 11 XBH 11 6 HR 1 22 RBI 18 21/7 K/BB 27/7 1 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings