Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 7
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Monday, Chris Taylor (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .213.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 51.3% of his 76 games this season, with more than one hit in 9.2% of them.
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.5%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 28.9% of his games this season, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.5% of his games this season (27 of 76), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|42
|.225
|AVG
|.203
|.304
|OBP
|.295
|.412
|SLG
|.431
|10
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|21
|38/11
|K/BB
|47/14
|4
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 124 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Padres will send Lugo (4-5) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 3.54 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
