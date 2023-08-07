On Monday, Chris Taylor (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .213.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 51.3% of his 76 games this season, with more than one hit in 9.2% of them.

In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.5%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 28.9% of his games this season, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.5% of his games this season (27 of 76), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 42 .225 AVG .203 .304 OBP .295 .412 SLG .431 10 XBH 12 4 HR 8 16 RBI 21 38/11 K/BB 47/14 4 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings