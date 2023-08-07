Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 7
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Monday, Amed Rosario (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Padres.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .262.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 67.6% of his games this year (69 of 102), with at least two hits 24 times (23.5%).
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (4.9%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Rosario has driven home a run in 34 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 42.2% of his games this year (43 of 102), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|45
|.353
|AVG
|.207
|.389
|OBP
|.240
|.647
|SLG
|.259
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|17
|1/1
|K/BB
|44/8
|0
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.79 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (4-5) takes the mound for the Padres in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.54 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.54, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.