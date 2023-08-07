On Monday, Amed Rosario (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Padres.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .262.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 67.6% of his games this year (69 of 102), with at least two hits 24 times (23.5%).

In five games this season, he has gone deep (4.9%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).

Rosario has driven home a run in 34 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 42.2% of his games this year (43 of 102), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 45 .353 AVG .207 .389 OBP .240 .647 SLG .259 3 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 17 1/1 K/BB 44/8 0 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings