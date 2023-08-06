Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Padres.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 51 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Smith will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this season (55 of 84), with multiple hits 24 times (28.6%).
- In 16.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 45.2% of his games this season (38 of 84), with more than one RBI 14 times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (57.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.277
|AVG
|.275
|.375
|OBP
|.394
|.503
|SLG
|.444
|15
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|24
|36/22
|K/BB
|22/29
|0
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.75 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 121 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Hill gets the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- while pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates -- the lefty threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.84), 63rd in WHIP (1.479), and 47th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.