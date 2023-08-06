The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Padres.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 51 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Smith will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this season (55 of 84), with multiple hits 24 times (28.6%).

In 16.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has had at least one RBI in 45.2% of his games this season (38 of 84), with more than one RBI 14 times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season (57.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .277 AVG .275 .375 OBP .394 .503 SLG .444 15 XBH 17 10 HR 4 32 RBI 24 36/22 K/BB 22/29 0 SB 2

