Mookie Betts and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres and Rich Hill on August 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Padres.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .286 with 29 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 66 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Betts has recorded a hit in 79 of 104 games this year (76.0%), including 26 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 24.0% of his games this year, and 6% of his plate appearances.

Betts has driven home a run in 42 games this season (40.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored a run in 63 games this season, with multiple runs 22 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .314 AVG .259 .410 OBP .368 .660 SLG .500 32 XBH 27 17 HR 12 34 RBI 36 40/30 K/BB 36/36 3 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings