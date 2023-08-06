Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mookie Betts and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres and Rich Hill on August 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Padres.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Discover More About This Game
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .286 with 29 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 66 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Betts has recorded a hit in 79 of 104 games this year (76.0%), including 26 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 24.0% of his games this year, and 6% of his plate appearances.
- Betts has driven home a run in 42 games this season (40.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored a run in 63 games this season, with multiple runs 22 times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.314
|AVG
|.259
|.410
|OBP
|.368
|.660
|SLG
|.500
|32
|XBH
|27
|17
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|36
|40/30
|K/BB
|36/36
|3
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.75 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Hill (7-10) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.84), 63rd in WHIP (1.479), and 47th in K/9 (7.9).
