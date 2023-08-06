The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy and his .567 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (0-for-0) against the Athletics.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .193 with eight doubles, 27 home runs and 61 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 143rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 69th and he is 37th in slugging.

In 46.7% of his 90 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (24.4%), leaving the park in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 38 games this season (42.2%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (18.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 47 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .214 AVG .175 .376 OBP .290 .503 SLG .458 16 XBH 19 13 HR 14 28 RBI 42 45/35 K/BB 59/26 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings