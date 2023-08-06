Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy and his .567 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (0-for-0) against the Athletics.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .193 with eight doubles, 27 home runs and 61 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 143rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 69th and he is 37th in slugging.
- In 46.7% of his 90 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (24.4%), leaving the park in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38 games this season (42.2%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (18.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 47 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.214
|AVG
|.175
|.376
|OBP
|.290
|.503
|SLG
|.458
|16
|XBH
|19
|13
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|42
|45/35
|K/BB
|59/26
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill (7-10) takes the mound for the Padres in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.84 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.84), 63rd in WHIP (1.479), and 47th in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.