The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman and his .577 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .253 with 13 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 34th in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 54 of 101 games this year (53.5%) Outman has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).

In 9.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has had an RBI in 28 games this season (27.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 40 of 101 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .268 AVG .240 .375 OBP .335 .416 SLG .450 12 XBH 17 4 HR 9 26 RBI 23 57/20 K/BB 63/22 10 SB 3

