James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman and his .577 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .253 with 13 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.
- He ranks 81st in batting average, 34th in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 54 of 101 games this year (53.5%) Outman has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).
- In 9.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has had an RBI in 28 games this season (27.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 40 of 101 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.268
|AVG
|.240
|.375
|OBP
|.335
|.416
|SLG
|.450
|12
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|23
|57/20
|K/BB
|63/22
|10
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.75 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 121 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Padres will send Hill (7-10) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- while pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates -- the left-hander threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 56th, 1.479 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 47th.
