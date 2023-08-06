Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (.683 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.416), slugging percentage (.592) and total hits (148) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 85 of 109 games this season, with multiple hits 45 times.
- He has gone deep in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has driven in a run in 47 games this season (43.1%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 63.3% of his games this season (69 of 109), he has scored, and in 24 of those games (22.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.344
|AVG
|.335
|.404
|OBP
|.427
|.573
|SLG
|.610
|30
|XBH
|34
|10
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|43
|43/22
|K/BB
|43/29
|10
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Hill (7-10) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 56th, 1.479 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 47th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.