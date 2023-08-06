On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (.683 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.416), slugging percentage (.592) and total hits (148) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 85 of 109 games this season, with multiple hits 45 times.

He has gone deep in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has driven in a run in 47 games this season (43.1%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 63.3% of his games this season (69 of 109), he has scored, and in 24 of those games (22.0%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .344 AVG .335 .404 OBP .427 .573 SLG .610 30 XBH 34 10 HR 12 34 RBI 43 43/22 K/BB 43/29 10 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings