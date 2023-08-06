On Sunday, August 6 at 7:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46) visit the San Diego Padres (55-56) at PETCO Park. Lance Lynn will get the call for the Dodgers, while Rich Hill will take the hill for the Padres.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Padres have +105 odds to upset. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (7-9, 6.32 ERA) vs Hill - SD (7-10, 4.84 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 90 times and won 53, or 58.9%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 44-32 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (57.9% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 5-3 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Padres have come away with 10 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Padres have come away with a win three times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Padres are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Dodgers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+175) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+130) Will Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Chris Taylor 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -1000 - 1st

