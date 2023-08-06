Rich Hill gets the nod on the mound for the San Diego Padres aiming to slow down Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 176 total home runs.

Los Angeles is third in baseball with a .456 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (616 total).

The Dodgers rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Dodgers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.277).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn gets the start for the Dodgers, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-9 with a 6.32 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Lynn is looking to pick up his eighth quality start of the year.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in a game 19 times this year entering this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 22 appearances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Lance Lynn Ken Waldichuk 8/2/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Hogan Harris 8/3/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Julio Urías JP Sears 8/4/2023 Padres W 10-5 Away Bobby Miller Yu Darvish 8/5/2023 Padres L 8-3 Away Michael Grove Blake Snell 8/6/2023 Padres - Away Lance Lynn Rich Hill 8/7/2023 Padres - Away Tony Gonsolin Seth Lugo 8/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Julio Urías - 8/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bobby Miller Brandon Pfaadt 8/10/2023 Rockies - Home Emmet Sheehan Ty Blach 8/11/2023 Rockies - Home Lance Lynn Austin Gomber

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.