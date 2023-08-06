Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Sunday at PETCO Park against Rich Hill, who is starting for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Padres have +100 odds to upset. A 9.5-run over/under is listed for the matchup.

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -120 +100 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers are undefeated against the spread in their last three chances. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Los Angeles' past five games has been 8.9, a streak during which the Dodgers and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 53 of the 90 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (58.9%).

Los Angeles has a record of 47-35 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (57.3% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Los Angeles has played in 109 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-40-5).

The Dodgers have a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-20 29-26 14-20 48-26 47-28 15-18

