Sunday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (55-56) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46) at PETCO Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Padres. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 6.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Lance Lynn (7-9, 6.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Rich Hill (7-10, 4.84 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

In their last three games with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread each time.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 90 games this season and won 53 (58.9%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has entered 76 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 44-32 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 616.

The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule