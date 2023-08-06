Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chris Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Rich Hill on the hill, on August 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .216.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 39 of 75 games this season (52.0%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (9.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 29.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|41
|.225
|AVG
|.208
|.304
|OBP
|.291
|.412
|SLG
|.442
|10
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|21
|38/11
|K/BB
|45/13
|4
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.75 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 121 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Hill (7-10 with a 4.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season.
- His most recent time out came for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday when the lefty threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 56th, 1.479 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
