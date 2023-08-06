Chris Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Rich Hill on the hill, on August 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .216.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 39 of 75 games this season (52.0%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (9.3%).

He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 29.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 41 .225 AVG .208 .304 OBP .291 .412 SLG .442 10 XBH 12 4 HR 8 16 RBI 21 38/11 K/BB 45/13 4 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings