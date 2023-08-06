Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .606 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Rich Hill on the hill, on August 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .262 with 21 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 23 walks.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this year (68 of 101), with at least two hits 24 times (23.8%).

He has hit a home run in four games this year (4.0%), leaving the park in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has driven in a run in 33 games this year (32.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 42 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 2 .316 AVG .143 .363 OBP .143 .483 SLG .143 25 XBH 0 3 HR 0 28 RBI 2 34/15 K/BB 3/0 7 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings