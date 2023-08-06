Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .606 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Rich Hill on the hill, on August 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .262 with 21 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 23 walks.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this year (68 of 101), with at least two hits 24 times (23.8%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (4.0%), leaving the park in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 33 games this year (32.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 42 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|2
|.316
|AVG
|.143
|.363
|OBP
|.143
|.483
|SLG
|.143
|25
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|28
|RBI
|2
|34/15
|K/BB
|3/0
|7
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.75 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill (7-10 with a 4.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season.
- His last time out came for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday when the lefty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 56th, 1.479 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 47th.
