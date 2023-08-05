Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 127 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 5 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Padres.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .275 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 50 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- In 54 of 83 games this year (65.1%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (28.9%).
- In 15.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 44.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 47 of 83 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.277
|AVG
|.273
|.375
|OBP
|.391
|.503
|SLG
|.427
|15
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|3
|32
|RBI
|23
|36/22
|K/BB
|22/28
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (8-8 with a 2.57 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.57), 44th in WHIP (1.286), and third in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers.
