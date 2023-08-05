Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 127 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 5 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Padres.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .275 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 50 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

In 54 of 83 games this year (65.1%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (28.9%).

In 15.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 44.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 47 of 83 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .277 AVG .273 .375 OBP .391 .503 SLG .427 15 XBH 16 10 HR 3 32 RBI 23 36/22 K/BB 22/28 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings