After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Padres.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 28 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .284.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with two homers in his last games.

Betts has gotten a hit in 78 of 103 games this season (75.7%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (24.3%).

In 24.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 42 games this year (40.8%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (16.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 62 games this season (60.2%), including 22 multi-run games (21.4%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .314 AVG .255 .410 OBP .365 .660 SLG .495 32 XBH 26 17 HR 12 34 RBI 36 40/30 K/BB 35/36 3 SB 5

