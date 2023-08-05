Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Padres.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Read More About This Game
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 28 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .284.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with two homers in his last games.
- Betts has gotten a hit in 78 of 103 games this season (75.7%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (24.3%).
- In 24.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42 games this year (40.8%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (16.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this season (60.2%), including 22 multi-run games (21.4%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.314
|AVG
|.255
|.410
|OBP
|.365
|.660
|SLG
|.495
|32
|XBH
|26
|17
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|36
|40/30
|K/BB
|35/36
|3
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Snell (8-8) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.57 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty went five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.57 ERA ranks first, 1.286 WHIP ranks 44th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
