Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:34 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .379 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 5 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 13 doubles, a home run and 18 walks while hitting .217.
- In 50.6% of his 81 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 81 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 14 games this season, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 28.4% of his games this season (23 of 81), with two or more runs six times (7.4%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.226
|AVG
|.207
|.283
|OBP
|.258
|.316
|SLG
|.240
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|5
|20/10
|K/BB
|14/8
|4
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (8-8) takes the mound for the Padres in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 2.57 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 156 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.57), 44th in WHIP (1.286), and third in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
