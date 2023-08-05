Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .379 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 5 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 13 doubles, a home run and 18 walks while hitting .217.

In 50.6% of his 81 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 81 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 14 games this season, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 28.4% of his games this season (23 of 81), with two or more runs six times (7.4%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .226 AVG .207 .283 OBP .258 .316 SLG .240 10 XBH 4 1 HR 0 10 RBI 5 20/10 K/BB 14/8 4 SB 3

