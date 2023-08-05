Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:34 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .243.
- Heyward has gotten at least one hit in 42.7% of his games this season (35 of 82), with at least two hits 14 times (17.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (22.0%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (7.3%).
- He has scored in 33 games this season (40.2%), including nine multi-run games (11.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.236
|AVG
|.250
|.328
|OBP
|.355
|.500
|SLG
|.433
|14
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|11
|26/14
|K/BB
|22/16
|1
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.75 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 120 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.57 ERA and 156 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.57), 44th in WHIP (1.286), and third in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.