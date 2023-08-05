The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .243.

Heyward has gotten at least one hit in 42.7% of his games this season (35 of 82), with at least two hits 14 times (17.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (22.0%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (7.3%).

He has scored in 33 games this season (40.2%), including nine multi-run games (11.0%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .236 AVG .250 .328 OBP .355 .500 SLG .433 14 XBH 11 7 HR 4 16 RBI 11 26/14 K/BB 22/16 1 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings