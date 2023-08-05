James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:35 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
James Outman -- batting .346 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 5 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Padres.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .252 with 13 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.
- In 53.0% of his games this season (53 of 100), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (23.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 100), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.0% of his games this year, Outman has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (11.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|50
|.268
|AVG
|.238
|.375
|OBP
|.332
|.416
|SLG
|.452
|12
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|23
|57/20
|K/BB
|61/21
|10
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.57 ERA and 156 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.57), 44th in WHIP (1.286), and third in K/9 (11.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.