James Outman -- batting .346 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 5 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Padres.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .252 with 13 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

In 53.0% of his games this season (53 of 100), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (23.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 100), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.0% of his games this year, Outman has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (11.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.0%.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 50 .268 AVG .238 .375 OBP .332 .416 SLG .452 12 XBH 17 4 HR 9 26 RBI 23 57/20 K/BB 61/21 10 SB 3

