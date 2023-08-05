The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.405 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with 147 hits and an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .595.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

In 84 of 108 games this season (77.8%) Freeman has had a hit, and in 45 of those games he had more than one (41.7%).

In 18.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has driven in a run in 46 games this season (42.6%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 63.9% of his games this year (69 of 108), with two or more runs 24 times (22.2%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 54 .344 AVG .336 .404 OBP .430 .573 SLG .617 30 XBH 34 10 HR 12 34 RBI 42 43/22 K/BB 42/29 10 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings