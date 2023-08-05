Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:33 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.405 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with 147 hits and an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .595.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- In 84 of 108 games this season (77.8%) Freeman has had a hit, and in 45 of those games he had more than one (41.7%).
- In 18.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has driven in a run in 46 games this season (42.6%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 63.9% of his games this year (69 of 108), with two or more runs 24 times (22.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|54
|.344
|AVG
|.336
|.404
|OBP
|.430
|.573
|SLG
|.617
|30
|XBH
|34
|10
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|42
|43/22
|K/BB
|42/29
|10
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.57 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty went five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.57), 44th in WHIP (1.286), and third in K/9 (11.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.