The San Diego Padres (54-56) will look for Ha-Seong Kim to prolong a 10-game hitting streak against the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45) on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (8-8, 2.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Dodgers will counter with Michael Grove (2-3, 6.75 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (8-8, 2.57 ERA) vs Grove - LAD (2-3, 6.75 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went six innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing batters have a .313 batting average against him.

So far this year, Grove does not have a quality start.

Grove enters this game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 appearances this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

Snell (8-8) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up no earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.57 and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .198 in 22 games this season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has made 22 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.57 ERA ranks first, 1.286 WHIP ranks 44th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks third.

Blake Snell vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers are batting .250 this season, 17th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .457 (third in the league) with 175 home runs.

The Dodgers have gone 5-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 12 innings this season against the left-hander.

