Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (54-56) will host Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45) at PETCO Park on Saturday, August 5, with a start time of 8:40 PM ET.

The Padres are listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Dodgers (+135). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (8-8, 2.57 ERA) vs Michael Grove - LAD (2-3, 6.75 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Padres have gone 23-19 (54.8%).

San Diego has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have yet to play a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Dodgers have played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+170) Chris Taylor 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+290)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -1000 - 1st

