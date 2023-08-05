The San Diego Padres and Ha-Seong Kim will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at PETCO Park.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers have hit 175 homers this season, which ranks second in the league.

Los Angeles ranks third in the majors with a .457 team slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Los Angeles has scored 613 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .338.

The Dodgers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Dodgers rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.273 WHIP this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Michael Grove (2-3) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up eight earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 11 starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.

Grove has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Michael Grove Graham Ashcraft 8/1/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Lance Lynn Ken Waldichuk 8/2/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Hogan Harris 8/3/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Julio Urías JP Sears 8/4/2023 Padres W 10-5 Away Bobby Miller Yu Darvish 8/5/2023 Padres - Away Michael Grove Blake Snell 8/6/2023 Padres - Away Lance Lynn Rich Hill 8/7/2023 Padres - Away Tony Gonsolin Seth Lugo 8/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Julio Urías - 8/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bobby Miller Brandon Pfaadt 8/10/2023 Rockies - Home Emmet Sheehan Ty Blach

