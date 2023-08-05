How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
The San Diego Padres and Ha-Seong Kim will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at PETCO Park.
Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers have hit 175 homers this season, which ranks second in the league.
- Los Angeles ranks third in the majors with a .457 team slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Los Angeles has scored 613 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .338.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Los Angeles has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.273 WHIP this season.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will hand the ball to Michael Grove (2-3) for his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up eight earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- In 11 starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.
- Grove has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.
- He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/1/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hogan Harris
|8/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|JP Sears
|8/4/2023
|Padres
|W 10-5
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Yu Darvish
|8/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Blake Snell
|8/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Rich Hill
|8/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Seth Lugo
|8/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|-
|8/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Ty Blach
