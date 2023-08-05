Juan Soto and Mookie Betts will be among the stars on display when the San Diego Padres play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Dodgers have +120 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: PETCO Park

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Dodgers and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set runline. Los Angeles games have gone over the set point total four consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 8.9 runs.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have come away with 10 wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +120 or more twice this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have hit the over in 63 of its 108 games with a total.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 9-7-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-20 29-25 14-20 48-25 47-28 15-17

