Saturday's contest between the San Diego Padres (54-56) and Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45) going head to head at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on August 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Blake Snell (8-8) to the mound, while Michael Grove (2-3) will get the nod for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Dodgers have had a spread listed in three of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those games.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (613 total, 5.7 per game).

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.46) in the majors this season.

Dodgers Schedule