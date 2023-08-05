On Saturday, Chris Taylor (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .219 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 52.7% of his 74 games this season, with multiple hits in 9.5% of them.

In 14.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has an RBI in 22 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.1% of his games this season (26 of 74), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 40 .225 AVG .214 .304 OBP .292 .412 SLG .453 10 XBH 12 4 HR 8 16 RBI 21 38/11 K/BB 44/12 4 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings