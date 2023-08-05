Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:33 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Chris Taylor (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .219 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 52.7% of his 74 games this season, with multiple hits in 9.5% of them.
- In 14.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has an RBI in 22 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.1% of his games this season (26 of 74), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|.225
|AVG
|.214
|.304
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.453
|10
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|21
|38/11
|K/BB
|44/12
|4
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 120 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Padres are sending Snell (8-8) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.57 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.57), 44th in WHIP (1.286), and third in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.