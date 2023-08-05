Amed Rosario and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres and Blake Snell on August 5 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Padres.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 23 walks while batting .264.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 68 of 100 games this year (68.0%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (24.0%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (4.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).

Rosario has an RBI in 33 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42 games this season (42.0%), including 10 multi-run games (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 1 .313 AVG .250 .361 OBP .250 .469 SLG .250 22 XBH 0 2 HR 0 23 RBI 2 33/14 K/BB 1/0 7 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings