Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:33 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Amed Rosario and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres and Blake Snell on August 5 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Padres.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 23 walks while batting .264.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 68 of 100 games this year (68.0%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (24.0%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (4.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Rosario has an RBI in 33 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this season (42.0%), including 10 multi-run games (10.0%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|1
|.313
|AVG
|.250
|.361
|OBP
|.250
|.469
|SLG
|.250
|22
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|23
|RBI
|2
|33/14
|K/BB
|1/0
|7
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.75 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 120 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Snell (8-8 with a 2.57 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.57), 44th in WHIP (1.286), and third in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
