On Friday, Will Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .273 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 50 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this season (53 of 82), with more than one hit 23 times (28.0%).

He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.9% of his games this year, Smith has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (17.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 46 times this season (56.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .277 AVG .269 .375 OBP .391 .503 SLG .421 15 XBH 15 10 HR 3 32 RBI 22 36/22 K/BB 20/28 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings