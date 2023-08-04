Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:38 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Friday, Will Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .273 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 50 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this season (53 of 82), with more than one hit 23 times (28.0%).
- He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.9% of his games this year, Smith has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (17.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 46 times this season (56.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.277
|AVG
|.269
|.375
|OBP
|.391
|.503
|SLG
|.421
|15
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|3
|32
|RBI
|22
|36/22
|K/BB
|20/28
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.70).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 119 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Darvish (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.53 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
