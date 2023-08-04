Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:31 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (batting .308 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, seven walks and five RBI), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 28 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 65 walks while batting .281.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 21st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Betts is batting .412 with two homers during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
- In 75.5% of his games this year (77 of 102), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (23.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 24.5% of his games in 2023 (25 of 102), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has an RBI in 42 of 102 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 59.8% of his games this season (61 of 102), with two or more runs 21 times (20.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.314
|AVG
|.250
|.410
|OBP
|.361
|.660
|SLG
|.495
|32
|XBH
|26
|17
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|36
|40/30
|K/BB
|35/35
|3
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (8-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.