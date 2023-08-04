The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (batting .308 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, seven walks and five RBI), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 28 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 65 walks while batting .281.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 21st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Betts is batting .412 with two homers during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

In 75.5% of his games this year (77 of 102), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (23.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 24.5% of his games in 2023 (25 of 102), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has an RBI in 42 of 102 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 59.8% of his games this season (61 of 102), with two or more runs 21 times (20.6%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .314 AVG .250 .410 OBP .361 .660 SLG .495 32 XBH 26 17 HR 12 34 RBI 36 40/30 K/BB 35/35 3 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings