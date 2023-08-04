On Friday, Miguel Rojas (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Athletics.

PETCO Park

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .217 with 13 doubles, a home run and 18 walks.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 80 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Rojas has driven in a run in 14 games this year (17.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 28.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .226 AVG .208 .283 OBP .260 .316 SLG .242 10 XBH 4 1 HR 0 10 RBI 5 20/10 K/BB 14/8 4 SB 3

