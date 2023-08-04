On Friday, Miguel Rojas (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .217 with 13 doubles, a home run and 18 walks.
  • Rojas has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 80 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in 14 games this year (17.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 28.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 37
.226 AVG .208
.283 OBP .260
.316 SLG .242
10 XBH 4
1 HR 0
10 RBI 5
20/10 K/BB 14/8
4 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.70 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Darvish (8-7) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering three hits.
  • The 36-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.