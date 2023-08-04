Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:34 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Friday, Miguel Rojas (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .217 with 13 doubles, a home run and 18 walks.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 80 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Rojas has driven in a run in 14 games this year (17.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 28.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.226
|AVG
|.208
|.283
|OBP
|.260
|.316
|SLG
|.242
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|5
|20/10
|K/BB
|14/8
|4
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.70 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Darvish (8-7) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering three hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
