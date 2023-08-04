Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .652 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Athletics.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks while batting .248.
  • In 43.2% of his 81 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 18 games this year (22.2%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 32 games this season (39.5%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 39
.236 AVG .260
.328 OBP .362
.500 SLG .450
14 XBH 11
7 HR 4
16 RBI 11
26/14 K/BB 22/15
1 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 3.70 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Darvish (8-7) takes the mound for the Padres in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering three hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.