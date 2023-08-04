Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .652 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Athletics.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks while batting .248.

In 43.2% of his 81 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 18 games this year (22.2%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (39.5%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .236 AVG .260 .328 OBP .362 .500 SLG .450 14 XBH 11 7 HR 4 16 RBI 11 26/14 K/BB 22/15 1 SB 1

