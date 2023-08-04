Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:43 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .652 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Athletics.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks while batting .248.
- In 43.2% of his 81 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 18 games this year (22.2%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (39.5%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.236
|AVG
|.260
|.328
|OBP
|.362
|.500
|SLG
|.450
|14
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|11
|26/14
|K/BB
|22/15
|1
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.70 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (8-7) takes the mound for the Padres in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
