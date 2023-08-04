James Outman and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (150 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman has 13 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 41 walks while batting .248.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
  • Outman has picked up a hit in 52.5% of his 99 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.2% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Outman has driven home a run in 27 games this year (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • In 39 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 49
.268 AVG .230
.375 OBP .326
.416 SLG .430
12 XBH 16
4 HR 8
26 RBI 21
57/20 K/BB 60/21
10 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.70 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Darvish (8-7) takes the mound for the Padres in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
