James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:34 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
James Outman and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (150 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 13 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 41 walks while batting .248.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- Outman has picked up a hit in 52.5% of his 99 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.2% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has driven home a run in 27 games this year (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 39 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.268
|AVG
|.230
|.375
|OBP
|.326
|.416
|SLG
|.430
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|21
|57/20
|K/BB
|60/21
|10
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.70 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (8-7) takes the mound for the Padres in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
