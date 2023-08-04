James Outman and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (150 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 13 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 41 walks while batting .248.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Outman has picked up a hit in 52.5% of his 99 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.2% of them.

He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has driven home a run in 27 games this year (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 39 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .268 AVG .230 .375 OBP .326 .416 SLG .430 12 XBH 16 4 HR 8 26 RBI 21 57/20 K/BB 60/21 10 SB 2

