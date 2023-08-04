Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:32 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman -- hitting .463 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected three extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has 147 hits and an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .600. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Freeman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .571 with one homer.
- Freeman has recorded a hit in 84 of 107 games this season (78.5%), including 45 multi-hit games (42.1%).
- In 20 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.7%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 43.0% of his games this season, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 68 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and 24 of those games included multiple runs.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.344
|AVG
|.343
|.404
|OBP
|.435
|.573
|SLG
|.629
|30
|XBH
|34
|10
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|42
|43/22
|K/BB
|42/29
|10
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.70 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.53, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
