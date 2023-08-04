Freddie Freeman -- hitting .463 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on August 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected three extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has 147 hits and an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .600. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Freeman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .571 with one homer.

Freeman has recorded a hit in 84 of 107 games this season (78.5%), including 45 multi-hit games (42.1%).

In 20 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.7%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 43.0% of his games this season, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 68 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and 24 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .344 AVG .343 .404 OBP .435 .573 SLG .629 30 XBH 34 10 HR 12 34 RBI 42 43/22 K/BB 42/29 10 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings