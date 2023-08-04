Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 4
The Los Angeles Dodgers (62-45) carry a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the San Diego Padres (54-55), at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (8-7) to the mound, while Bobby Miller (6-2) will take the ball for the Dodgers.
Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (8-7, 4.53 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (6-2, 4.37 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller
- Miller (6-2) takes the mound first for the Dodgers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.37 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Over 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.37 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.
- Miller has collected four quality starts this year.
- Miller will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).
- In two of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish
- The Padres will send Darvish (8-7) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, a 3.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.286 in 19 games this season.
- He has eight quality starts in 19 chances this season.
- In 19 starts this season, Darvish has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Yu Darvish vs. Dodgers
- The Dodgers are batting .249 this season, 18th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .457 (third in the league) with 174 home runs.
- The Dodgers have gone 4-for-23 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
