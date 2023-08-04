The Los Angeles Dodgers (62-45) carry a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the San Diego Padres (54-55), at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (8-7) to the mound, while Bobby Miller (6-2) will take the ball for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (8-7, 4.53 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (6-2, 4.37 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (6-2) takes the mound first for the Dodgers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.37 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Over 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.37 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.

Miller has collected four quality starts this year.

Miller will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

In two of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

The Padres will send Darvish (8-7) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, a 3.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.286 in 19 games this season.

He has eight quality starts in 19 chances this season.

In 19 starts this season, Darvish has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Yu Darvish vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers are batting .249 this season, 18th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .457 (third in the league) with 174 home runs.

The Dodgers have gone 4-for-23 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

