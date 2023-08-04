Player props are available for Juan Soto and Freddie Freeman, among others, when the San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers at PETCO Park on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 147 hits with 40 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .343/.420/.600 slash line on the season.

Freeman has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .571 with five doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 3 3-for-5 1 1 1 8 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 1 5 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 4-for-5 2 0 1 5 1 vs. Reds Jul. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Reds Jul. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 112 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 65 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .281/.385/.575 on the season.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with five doubles, two home runs, seven walks and five RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Reds Jul. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Darvish Stats

The Padres will send Yu Darvish (8-7) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 19 starts this season.

Darvish has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 19 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jul. 29 6.0 3 0 0 9 2 vs. Pirates Jul. 24 4.1 8 7 7 3 3 at Blue Jays Jul. 19 6.0 4 0 0 7 3 at Phillies Jul. 14 6.0 5 1 1 9 2 vs. Mets Jul. 7 5.0 7 3 3 4 3

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soto Stats

Soto has 25 doubles, 23 home runs, 98 walks and 70 RBI (104 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.424/.527 on the year.

Soto has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .361 with a double, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 2 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Rockies Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Rockies Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

